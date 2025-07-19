Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm weekend, cooling down next week

Temperatures start to fall on Monday
23ABC Evening weather update July 18, 2025
We're in for a typically warm weekend in Bakersfield.

The average high this time of year is 99°, and the forecast highs for Saturday and Sunday are 99° and 100°.

The warm weather won't last though!

An upper level trough is expected to develop off the coast next week, significantly dropping our temperatures.

Overnight lows in Bakersfield will fall into the 60s by midweek, and highs will be in the lower 90s.

Mountain areas will be even cooler, with highs around 80°, and even desert towns will be in the double digits!

Friday

07/18/2025

Clear

-° / 73°

0%

Saturday

07/19/2025

Clear

100° / 73°

0%

Sunday

07/20/2025

Clear

102° / 71°

0%

Monday

07/21/2025

Clear

97° / 68°

0%

Tuesday

07/22/2025

Clear

94° / 66°

0%

Wednesday

07/23/2025

Mostly Clear

93° / 65°

0%

Thursday

07/24/2025

Clear

93° / 65°

0%

Friday

07/25/2025

Clear

93° / 66°

0%