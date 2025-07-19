Warm weekend, cooling down next week

We're in for a typically warm weekend in Bakersfield.

The average high this time of year is 99°, and the forecast highs for Saturday and Sunday are 99° and 100°.

The warm weather won't last though!

An upper level trough is expected to develop off the coast next week, significantly dropping our temperatures.

Overnight lows in Bakersfield will fall into the 60s by midweek, and highs will be in the lower 90s.

Mountain areas will be even cooler, with highs around 80°, and even desert towns will be in the double digits!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

