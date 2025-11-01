Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm weekend, cooling down next week

Temperatures will be above average Saturday and Sunday,
23ABC Evening weather update October 31, 2025
Posted

It'll be a fairly warm weekend here in Kern County.

In the Valley, highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees are expected.

Even warmer weather is expected in the Desert and the Kern River Valley, where highs could hit the mid 80s.

Mountain areas will likely be in the 70s.

Cooler weather is on track for next week, though.

A weak system moving in to our north will drop temperatures back to around normal for this time of year.

For most of Kern County, highs will be in the lower 70s by Thursday.

Mountain areas will be closer to 60°.

Areas north of Kern County may get some rain from this system, but as it stands right now our rain chances are low.

Friday

10/31/2025

Clear

-° / 55°

3%

Saturday

11/01/2025

Clear

81° / 55°

4%

Sunday

11/02/2025

Mostly Clear

80° / 55°

1%

Monday

11/03/2025

Mostly Clear

82° / 54°

1%

Tuesday

11/04/2025

Mostly Clear

79° / 54°

1%

Wednesday

11/05/2025

Partly Cloudy

75° / 55°

15%

Thursday

11/06/2025

Mostly Clear

71° / 53°

6%

Friday

11/07/2025

Mostly Clear

71° / 53°

4%