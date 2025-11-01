Warm weekend, cooling down next week

It'll be a fairly warm weekend here in Kern County.

In the Valley, highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees are expected.

Even warmer weather is expected in the Desert and the Kern River Valley, where highs could hit the mid 80s.

Mountain areas will likely be in the 70s.

Cooler weather is on track for next week, though.

A weak system moving in to our north will drop temperatures back to around normal for this time of year.

For most of Kern County, highs will be in the lower 70s by Thursday.

Mountain areas will be closer to 60°.

Areas north of Kern County may get some rain from this system, but as it stands right now our rain chances are low.

