Warm Weekend, cooling off Monday

Temperatures throughout Kern county were relatively warm for this time of the year, and will follow the same trend into Sunday.

Sunday’s highs will rest around 60° in the mountains, and around 70° towards Bakersfield, Kern River Valley, and the Desert.

The Valley is expecting a breeze Sunday afternoon, with gusts mostly in the 20 mph range in the Desert regions. However, stronger winds are expected to pick up in the Desert as we head into Monday afternoon.

Monday’s storm looks calmer than expected, with a 20% chance of showers after 10 a.m., and a 50% chance overnight. New rain totals look to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch in Bakersfield. There is no expected snow over the passes.

A new storm system is possible heading towards next weekend. We will continue to monitor the system.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

