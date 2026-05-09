Warm weekend, hot early next week

The hottest weather of the year so far is on the way.

Saturday will be warm, with highs ranging from the upper 70s in the mountains, to upper 90s in the hottest parts of the desert.

Temperatures take a step up on Sunday.

Mother's Day will be around 97° in Bakersfield, and close to 100° in the desert.

Mountain towns will be in the 80s, and the KRV will be in the 90s.

Temperatures peak across Kern Monday and Tuesday.

Valley and desert areas have the chance to break 100° both days, and the KRV will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Even mountain towns could hit 90°!

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Monday and Tuesday for the Valley and KRV, mainly because this is by far the warmest weather of the year, and we're not quite accostomed to the heat yet this year.

Stay cool!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

