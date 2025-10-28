Warmer for the rest of the week

Cloudy skies kept temperatures fairly cool on Monday, Bakersfield only hit 66°.

Warmer weather is expected for the rest of the week though, with Valley highs ranging from about 75° to 80°.

Even warmer weather will settle in to our south.

Much of Southern California is under a Heat Advisory Tuesday and Wednesday, as highs will be near 90°.

The biggest weather story right now is outside the United States.

That's Hurricane Melissa, the Category 5 storm that's just about 100 miles south of Jamaica.

Melissa winds have peaked at 175 mph, the same strength as Hurricane Katrina.

The storm is expected to move north and make landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday.

This will bring devastation to island not only from wind damage, but in the form of flooding from torrential rain and storm surge as well.

Melissa will go down as one of the worst, if not the worst, storm in Jamaica's history.

