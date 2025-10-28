Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warmer for the rest of the week

Temperatures will climb after a chilly start to the work week
23ABC Evening weather update October 27, 2025
Posted

Cloudy skies kept temperatures fairly cool on Monday, Bakersfield only hit 66°.

Warmer weather is expected for the rest of the week though, with Valley highs ranging from about 75° to 80°.

Even warmer weather will settle in to our south.

Much of Southern California is under a Heat Advisory Tuesday and Wednesday, as highs will be near 90°.

The biggest weather story right now is outside the United States.

That's Hurricane Melissa, the Category 5 storm that's just about 100 miles south of Jamaica.

Melissa winds have peaked at 175 mph, the same strength as Hurricane Katrina.

The storm is expected to move north and make landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday.

This will bring devastation to island not only from wind damage, but in the form of flooding from torrential rain and storm surge as well.

Melissa will go down as one of the worst, if not the worst, storm in Jamaica's history.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

10/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 51°

7%

Tuesday

10/28/2025

Clear

78° / 52°

3%

Wednesday

10/29/2025

Clear

82° / 54°

1%

Thursday

10/30/2025

Mostly Clear

82° / 55°

3%

Friday

10/31/2025

Clear

79° / 54°

3%

Saturday

11/01/2025

Clear

79° / 55°

2%

Sunday

11/02/2025

Mostly Clear

79° / 57°

0%

Monday

11/03/2025

Clear

80° / 56°

1%