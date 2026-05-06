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Warmer for the rest of the week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update May 5, 2026
Posted
and last updated

Tuesday featured cooler than average temperatures and a few showers, but warmer weather, and even MUCH warmer are on the way.

By Wednesday skies will be clear, and Bakersfield will jump to around 80°.

We'll add another ten degrees on top of that on Thursday, and temperatures will hold near 90° from Thursday through Saturday.

Yet another warm up is expected starting Sunday, and by Monday Bakersfield will right around 100°!

Desert areas also have a chance to hit 100° early next week, and the KRV will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Even mountain areas will be near 90° by Monday!

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

05/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 52°

4%

Wednesday

05/06/2026

Clear

81° / 58°

3%

Thursday

05/07/2026

Clear

90° / 61°

2%

Friday

05/08/2026

Clear

91° / 61°

1%

Saturday

05/09/2026

Clear

91° / 64°

0%

Sunday

05/10/2026

Clear

99° / 68°

0%

Monday

05/11/2026

Clear

103° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

05/12/2026

Mostly Clear

103° / 71°

0%