Warmer for the rest of the week

Tuesday featured cooler than average temperatures and a few showers, but warmer weather, and even MUCH warmer are on the way.

By Wednesday skies will be clear, and Bakersfield will jump to around 80°.

We'll add another ten degrees on top of that on Thursday, and temperatures will hold near 90° from Thursday through Saturday.

Yet another warm up is expected starting Sunday, and by Monday Bakersfield will right around 100°!

Desert areas also have a chance to hit 100° early next week, and the KRV will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Even mountain areas will be near 90° by Monday!

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