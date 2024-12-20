Warmer Friday, as long as the fog lifts

Thursday brought some improvements to our weather in the Valley.

Our stubborn clouds finally broke, and the extra sunshine boosted our temperatures a bit.

Clearing skies will also mean a better chance for fog to develop Thursday night.

Fortunately, models indicate drier air moving in for Friday, which should clear up any fog, and help boost Valley highs in the 70s.

However, if the fog layer fails to lift temperatures will be much cooler.

Looking into next week we've got our eyes on a few rain chances.

On looks to be on Christmas Eve, with the next immediately following Christmas.

At this point neither of these systems looks very impactful, with mainly light rain falling and snow remaining above the passes.

That being said we'll monitor them closely for any changes!

