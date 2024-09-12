Warmer Friday, cool again next week

Thursday was a beautiful day!

The high in Bakersfield was only 83°, a full 10° cooler than average.

We'll be back to near average temperatures for the next few days though, as we climb back into the 90s for Friday and the weekend.

However, we get another, more intense cooldown next week!

By Monday highs in the Valley will fall into the 70s!

We could even see a stray shower or two as an upper level low moves into our area.

The cooler weather looks to stay for most of next week, too, which means beautiful weather for the start of the Kern County Fair!

