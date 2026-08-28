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Warmer Friday, cooler next week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update August 27, 2026
Posted

Tropical moisture brought in lots of cloud cover and even a few rain drops on Thursday.

Bakersfield picked up a trace of rain at the airport.

The clouds also kept us MUCH cooler.

The high on Thursday was only 88°!

While skies won't fully clear on Friday, we're expecting quite a bit more sunshine, which will result in warmer temperatures.

The forecast high in Bakersfield is 97°.

A return to cooler weather is not that far off, though!

Temperatures will fall significantly next week, as series of upper level troughs move in.

This will take highs in the Valley and KRV back into the 80s, and mountain towns could be in the 70s!

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

ThursdayThu

08/27/2026

Light Rain Early

-° / 74°

70%

FridayFri

08/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

97° / 72°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/29/2026

Clear

96° / 67°

0%

SundaySun

08/30/2026

Clear

94° / 67°

0%

MondayMon

08/31/2026

Clear

95° / 62°

1%

TuesdayTue

09/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

90° / 63°

9%

WednesdayWed

09/02/2026

Mostly Cloudy

87° / 63°

11%

ThursdayThu

09/03/2026

Partly Cloudy

87° / 65°

0%