Warmer Friday, cooler next week

Tropical moisture brought in lots of cloud cover and even a few rain drops on Thursday.

Bakersfield picked up a trace of rain at the airport.

The clouds also kept us MUCH cooler.

The high on Thursday was only 88°!

While skies won't fully clear on Friday, we're expecting quite a bit more sunshine, which will result in warmer temperatures.

The forecast high in Bakersfield is 97°.

A return to cooler weather is not that far off, though!

Temperatures will fall significantly next week, as series of upper level troughs move in.

This will take highs in the Valley and KRV back into the 80s, and mountain towns could be in the 70s!

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