Warmer start to the week; keeping an eye on big changes by the weekend

Happy Monday, Kern County. The first full week of October brings some ups and downs.

For the early part of the week, Monday through Wednesday, above average temperatures are likely. Bakersfield can expect afternoon highs ranging from 87 to 90 degrees for the next few days. The good news is our overnights will still have a decent cool down, so that fall chill in the early part of the morning will remain.

The end of the week brings a few changes. First, signs point to a strong low pressure system traveling south from Alaska. Of course we're still several days away from Friday, but extended model data show the system bringing much cooler air into central California. Temperatures will likely be much cooler this weekend.

Secondly, we're monitoring possible tropical impacts by Friday. Hurricane Priscilla, a category one storm as of Monday morning, is traveling up the coast of Mexico and eventually nearing Baja California by the end of the week. It is expected to weaken as it moves north, however tropical moisture could flow into parts of southern and central California. Rain is more likely to our south, but we could see a few drops locally Friday and into the weekend.

Potential rain chances this weekend range from 10 to 20%, but again, we are several days away from the weekend, and those chances could very likely fluctuate.

