Warmer temperatures coming Wednesday, but they won't last very long

Parts of California are under a dense fog advisory tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Areas of patchy fog could be possible for communities in the North-West Valley, so drive safely on your morning commute if your visibility is impacted. If you are driving through fog, leave a safe distance between you and other vehicles and do not use your high beam headlights.

A warming trend is on its way to Kern County, so by Wednesday, it will not feel like December in Bakersfield. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-70s by the middle of the week, but this warming trend will not last long. By Thursday and Friday, temperatures in the Valley will drop down to the low-60s and upper-50s with a very slight ten-percent chance of rain. Enjoy the beautiful weather on that day before the temperature drops back down.

Mountain communities will see chilly temperatures as well, and areas around Tehachapi and Frazier Park will see high temperatures only in the mid-40s on Thursday and Friday. There is a slight chance of rain for these communities as well, between 10 and 20 percent on Thursday and Friday.

By early next week, Kern County is expected to have typical December weather with high temperatures in the fifties and sixties and lows in the thirties and forties. Stay safe and enjoy the brief warming period.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

