Warmer temperatures hold steady for Tuesday

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Our weather holds steady slightly above average through the work week, but by next Monday, signs point to a cool down. We have no active weather alerts, and we're tracking calm winds throughout your Tuesday.

Have a great day.

Valley

Bakersfield: Expecting 83 degrees by late afternoon.

Delano: 81

Arvin: 83

Kern River Valley

Lake Isabella: Expecting 84 by this afternoon.

Kernville: 82

Wofford Heights: 83

Desert

Mojave: Expecting 83 by the afternoon.

California City: 84

Ridgecrest: 86

Mountains

Tehachapi: Expecting 74 degrees by the afternoon.

Frazier Park: 72

Pine Mountain Club: 70

