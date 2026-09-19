Warmer this weekend

After a nice end to the work week, we're tracking warmer weather for the weekend.

The good news is even as temperatures rise, they'll only return to near seasonal averages for this time of year.

That means highs near 90° for the Valley and KRV, and near 80° for our mountain areas.

Skies will be sunny on Saturday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected on Sunday.

Looking into next week, warmer weather is expected.

Valley highs will be in the upper 90s by Thursday, with some models indicating a high near 100° is not out of the question.

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