Warmer to end the week, rain possible next week

Stubborn low clouds kept Valley areas very cool on Wednesday.

Skies have been gradually clearing, and if skies are able to fully clear overnight, fog will be likely in the Valley Thursday morning.

Assuming that fog lifts, Valley areas will be warmer, with highs in the mid 60s.

If the fog fails to lift, we'll be stuck with another gloomy day.

The good news is everyone outside the Valley will enjoy nice, sunny skies, and highs in the 60s and 70s.

Heading into Friday models are showing drier air moving in, which should help clear any fog and boost Valley highs back into the 70s.

From there, all eyes go to next week.

Models are in good agreement that a storm system will impact California early next week, which mean rain will be possible here in Kern County.

At this point rain looks most likely on Tuesday, which is Christmas Eve.

However, this storm is far enough of out that the timing could change significantly, and it's too early for any concrete detaisl regarding rain or snow totals.

We'll be tracking this system through the week!

