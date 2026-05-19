Warmer Tuesday with calmer winds in the forecast

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County.

Several wildfires burning in Kern County and just to our south, near Simi Valley, are affecting air quality. The LA area, including Simi Valley, the beaches, and near LAX, has an air quality alert on Tuesday due to wildfire smoke.

Locally, we have not seen a significant impact on our air quality, though we are on the high end of the "moderate" category, meaning sensitive groups may feel the effects. Take care of yourself and limit time outdoors if you have respiratory concerns.

Wind is set to calm down through the evening, which we hope can aid fire crews. The strongest gusts we expect today are up to 25 mph in the mountains.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 90s in Bakersfield for the next several days.

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