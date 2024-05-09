Watch Now
Warmer weather starting Thursday

Valley highs will be near 90°, and could break 90° by Friday
Posted at 5:35 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 20:35:24-04

Our warm up continues!

Wednesday was still a nice day with a high of 79°, but Thursday will be much warmer.

Valley areas will be in the mid to upper 80s, but the rest of the county will be quite a bit cooler.

Highs in the desert and Kern River Valley will be right around 80°, with higher mountain areas in the upper 60s.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the weekend, though.

Valley and desert areas are likely to break 90° this weekend (and even on Friday for the Valley), with highs in the mid 80s expected in the Kern River Valley.

South mountain areas will be cooler, and comfortable as the weather warms up, with highs mainly in the mid 70s.

