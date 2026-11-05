Warmer weather to end the week

Stubborn clouds kept temperatures even cooler than expected on Wednesday.

Bakersfield had a high of 61°.

Warmer weather is on the way, though.

Bakersfield will be near 70° by Thursday afternoon, and likely in the upper 70s by the weekend.

This warm up is courtesy of an area of high pressure building in off of the coast.

Unfortunately that weather pattern also promotes fog formation, so our overnight fog chances will increase.

Fog could also throw a wrench in the temperature forecast.

Any days with widespread fog that persists into the afternoon will be much cooler than expected.

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