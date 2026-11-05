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Warmer weather to end the week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update November 4, 2026
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Stubborn clouds kept temperatures even cooler than expected on Wednesday.

Bakersfield had a high of 61°.

Warmer weather is on the way, though.

Bakersfield will be near 70° by Thursday afternoon, and likely in the upper 70s by the weekend.

This warm up is courtesy of an area of high pressure building in off of the coast.

Unfortunately that weather pattern also promotes fog formation, so our overnight fog chances will increase.

Fog could also throw a wrench in the temperature forecast.

Any days with widespread fog that persists into the afternoon will be much cooler than expected.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

WednesdayWed

11/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 51°

6%

ThursdayThu

11/05/2026

Clear

70° / 50°

5%

FridayFri

11/06/2026

Clear

74° / 51°

2%

SaturdaySat

11/07/2026

Clear

79° / 52°

0%

SundaySun

11/08/2026

Clear

77° / 52°

1%

MondayMon

11/09/2026

Partly Cloudy

75° / 51°

2%

TuesdayTue

11/10/2026

Clear

74° / 52°

1%

WednesdayWed

11/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

78° / 55°

5%