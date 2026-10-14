Warmer, windier later this week

The work week is off to a cool, calm start, but it's not going to end that way.

We're tracking warmer weather and strong winds later this week.

Mountain and desert areas will be in the 70s and 80s as we end the work week, but valley areas will be warmer, likely in the 90s.

Valley areas will be warmer due to downslope winds.

Winds will first pick up in the our mountain towns on Thursday, before spreading into the Valley by Friday.

The winds and low humidity will contribute to high fire danger, and a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Kern County mountains.

The strong winds and high fire danger extend beyond Kern County, though, as a Santa Ana winds are expected all across Southern California.

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