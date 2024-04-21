Warmest weekend of the year so far in Bakersfield

Don’t forget your sunscreen, because the next few days are bringing in the heat!

Following the day’s high of 85° in Bakersfield, Saturday nights’ low is 58° in Bakersfield. Throughout Kern, low temps range as low as 49° in the mountains, up to 59° in the desert.

Sunday’s highs are expected to be pretty similar to Saturday, at 86° in both Bakersfield and Kern River Valley. The mountains are about 10° cooler, peaking at 76°. Meanwhile, the desert has a high of 92°.

Most of Kern can expect a slight breeze Sunday, except for the desert areas, which can expect more gusty winds Sunday night.

The warming trend peaks on Monday, with highs close to 90° in the Valley. Tuesday is expected to bring cooler weather, bringing temperatures back down for next week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

