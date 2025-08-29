Warming back up after a brief cooldown

Bakersfield broke out of a 6 day heatwave on Thursday, with a high of 96°.

Unfortunately the cooling trend is not expected to last long.

Friday should be another day of double digits, but highs will be near 100° this weekend.

The incoming heat looks to last, too, with triple digit highs expected for most of next week, including Labor Day.

The weather pattern sending heat our way looks very similar the weather pattern that brought us monsoonal moisture last weekend and earlier this week, so we'll once again be watching out for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

