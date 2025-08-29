Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warming back up after a brief cooldown

Double digit highs don't last long
23ABC Evening weather update August 28, 2025
Bakersfield broke out of a 6 day heatwave on Thursday, with a high of 96°.

Unfortunately the cooling trend is not expected to last long.

Friday should be another day of double digits, but highs will be near 100° this weekend.

The incoming heat looks to last, too, with triple digit highs expected for most of next week, including Labor Day.

The weather pattern sending heat our way looks very similar the weather pattern that brought us monsoonal moisture last weekend and earlier this week, so we'll once again be watching out for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Weather

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

08/28/2025

Clear

-° / 71°

0%

Friday

08/29/2025

Clear

98° / 72°

0%

Saturday

08/30/2025

Clear

101° / 74°

0%

Sunday

08/31/2025

Clear

103° / 75°

0%

Monday

09/01/2025

Clear

104° / 76°

3%

Tuesday

09/02/2025

Clear

104° / 78°

1%

Wednesday

09/03/2025

Clear

104° / 78°

2%

Thursday

09/04/2025

Clear

104° / 78°

1%