Warming back up into next week

Bakersfield only hit 90° on Friday!

That's the coolest day since June 28th (84°) and over 20 degrees cooler than our hottest day of the year (111°), which was less than a week ago on Sunday.

Warmer weather is on the way, though.

Saturday doesn't look too bad.

Valley and KRV highs will be back in the lower 90s, with lower 80s in the mountains.

The hottest parts of the desert will be near 100°.

Temperatures increase slightly on Sunday.

Highs in the Valley and KRV will be in the mid 90s, with mid 80s in the mountains, and once again triple digits in the desert.

Temperatures look to continue steadily trending up through next week.

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