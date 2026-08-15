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Warming back up into next week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update August 14, 2026
Posted

Bakersfield only hit 90° on Friday!

That's the coolest day since June 28th (84°) and over 20 degrees cooler than our hottest day of the year (111°), which was less than a week ago on Sunday.

Warmer weather is on the way, though.

Saturday doesn't look too bad.

Valley and KRV highs will be back in the lower 90s, with lower 80s in the mountains.

The hottest parts of the desert will be near 100°.

Temperatures increase slightly on Sunday.

Highs in the Valley and KRV will be in the mid 90s, with mid 80s in the mountains, and once again triple digits in the desert.

Temperatures look to continue steadily trending up through next week.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

FridayFri

08/14/2026

Clear

-° / 66°

1%

SaturdaySat

08/15/2026

Clear

96° / 70°

0%

SundaySun

08/16/2026

Partly Cloudy

99° / 73°

0%

MondayMon

08/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

99° / 72°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

98° / 72°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/19/2026

Clear

101° / 72°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/20/2026

Clear

102° / 72°

0%

FridayFri

08/21/2026

Clear

101° / 71°

0%