Warming into the weekend

After a rough day on Monday, the rest of the week has been excellent!

We've enjoyed cool, comfortable fall weather with good air quality and lots of sun.

We're going to be getting back to reality as we head into the weekend, though.

It's not necessarily bad news, but our temperatures are going to return to near average levels Friday through Sunday as a ridge of high pressure moves in.

That means highs in the 80s with just a little more haze here in the Valley, and 70s expected for our mountain communities.

It's not a huge warm up, just a bit warmer than we have been!

If you're not looking forward to the return to the 80s, the good news is it won't last long.

By late Sunday our next cold front is approaching, which will drop our highs back into the 70s in the Valley.