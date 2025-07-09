Warming temperatures Wednesday, gusty desert winds

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Heat is building through the week, and the desert will be the first to warm up.

High pressure is built into the desert southwest on Wednesday, meaning Kern's desert towns will heat up first. California City is expecting 105 by Wednesday afternoon, and Ridgecrest gets close to 110.

Bakersfield will feel triple digit heat through the weekend as the strong warm air mass settles into SoCal by Friday afternoon. Take care of yourself and stay hydrated as heat continues.

