Warming this week

Temperatures weren't too bad in the Valley on Monday, but heat is going to quickly become the big story of the forecast.

In fact, parts of Kern County are already hot.

While Bakersfield only hit 90 on Monday, China Lake made it all the way up to 101!

The Indian Wells Valley will likely stay in the triple digits all through the week and into the weekend, peaking close to 110!

Here in the Valley we have a few days before we hit 100 again.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid 90s Tuesday, and climb into the upper 90s by Thursday.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be well into the triple digits, potentially the warmest days of the year so far.

This heat is being driven by a classic summer time weather pattern.

An area of high pressure will be developing in the southwest US, driving up our temperatures.

This is the type of weather pattern that typically brings us the hottest temperatures we see in Kern County, but fortunately this time around the high pressure isn't all that strong, and should begin to fade away by Sunday.