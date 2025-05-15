Warming through the end of the work week

Happy Thursday, Kern County!

Our weather for Thursday looks beautiful across the board. Afternoon temperatures warm up a touch more compared to Wednesday, but the warmest spots hang on to temps in the mid-80s. Just about everyone is on par for seasonal average by this afternoon.

Bakersfield is expecting around 84 degrees, mountain towns in the mid-to-upper-60s, 70s in the KRV, and 70s and 80s in the desert.

Good news in east Kern: winds are expected to calm down through Friday as our warming trend takes us to the end of the work week.

Into the weekend, a slight change is expected. Valley temperatures will be fantastic this weekend: low-80s and high-70s.

However, the slight cooldown this weekend is expected to bring gusty winds back to the desert, but we'll keep a close eye on the wind forecast as we approach the weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

