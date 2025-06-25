Warming trend brings chance for first heat wave of the season

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Our warming trend continues today, but after the cool weekend we had, we actually warm back up to seasonal average.

Bakersfield is on track for 95 degrees Wednesday, exactly what our typical temperature is for this time of year. High pressure is building the next few days, so hot weather is on its way.

By Friday and through the weekend, triple digit heat is possible in the valley. If those temperatures hold steady at or above 100 degrees for three consecutive days, then we'll have our first official heat wave of the summer season.

Stay hydrated and take care of yourself as temperatures continue to climb.

