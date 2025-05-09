Warming trend continues Friday, triple digits possible Saturday

Happy Friday, Kern County. Hot weather continues Friday, but all eyes are on Saturday for the peak of the warming trend.

Afternoon high temps for Friday range from 80s in the mountains, around 90 in the KRV, and mid-90s for the desert and valley. We aren't expecting much wind into the afternoon, so the air will be hot and stagnant, likely hazy.

Valley air quality is bordering on unhealthy for sensitive groups as high pressure traps pollutants in the valley.

On Saturday, Bakersfield is likely to hit 100 degrees for the first time in 2025. We haven't felt heat like this so far into the year, so take care of yourself over the next few days. Try to find air conditioning, limit time outside, hydrate, and wear light clothing.

Saturday's high temps will stay in the 80s in the mountains, 90s in the KRV, and triple digits are possible in parts of the desert.

By Sunday, Bakersfield is on track for 90 degrees on Mother's Day.

