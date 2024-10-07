Warming trend continues Monday, but temps expected to fall by end of the week

Happy Monday, Kern County. Our warming trend continues today with temperatures well above seasonal average. Warm conditions are expected to hang on for a few more days, but temperatures start to move in the right direction by the weekend.
Here are Monday's forecasted high temperatures.
Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 100 degrees by late afternoon.
Delano: 99
Arvin: 101
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: Expecting 96 by this afternoon.
Kernville: 94
Wofford Heights: 96
Desert
Mojave: Expecting 97 by the afternoon.
California City: 98
Ridgecrest: 101
Mountains
Tehachapi: Expecting 88 degrees by the afternoon.
Frazier Park: 88
Pine Mountain Club: 83
