Warming trend continues Wednesday with temps set to peak by Thursday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. Our warming trend continues today with temperatures taking a step up from yesterday.

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be in the low-80s for Bakersfield, mid-70s in the mountains, low-80s in the KRV and 80s to low-90s in the desert. For context, Bakersfield is typically in the mid-70s this time of year.

A strong ridge of high pressure is building into the western U.S., and by Thursday, it will settle over a good portion of the west coast. Bakersfield will be nearly 90 degrees on Thursday as our early April warming trend peaks.

This high pressure brings warm temps, clear skies and calm winds. Make sure to stay hydrated!

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

