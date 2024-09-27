Warming trend hangs on heading into the final weekend of September

TGIF Kern County! Happy Friday. Our warming trend continues today, and temperatures will be similar to what we've felt over the past week. A majority of areas are in the upper 80s and 90s by late afternoon, but triple digits will return in the desert.
Stay hydrated and have a fantastic weekend.
Valley
Bakersfield: Expecting 93 degrees by late afternoon.
Shafter: 93
Delano: 93
Kern River Valley
Lake Isabella: Expecting 98 by this afternoon.
Kernville: 95
Wofford Heights: 97
Desert
Mojave: Expecting 97 by the afternoon.
California City: 99
Ridgecrest: 101
Mountains
Tehachapi: Expecting 87 degrees by the afternoon.
Frazier Park: 85
Pine Mountain Club: 82
Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: