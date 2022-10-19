Warming up for now

After a gorgeous start to the work week, we're warming up.

Tuesday hasn't been terrible, but Bakersfield's high bumped up to 84 degrees from 78 on Monday.

Temperatures are not done climbing, either.

Highs are going to be near 90 in the Valley by Thursday and Friday.

The good news is just around the corner, though!

We're tracking a major cooldown for the weekend.

A strong upper level trough will be sending temperatures tumbling all across the western US, including here in Kern!

Latest models have been take the trajectory of the trough farther south, with means even cooler temperatures.

Temperatures will drop sharply on Saturday, and by Sunday highs will struggle to break 70 in the Valley, and may not even make it up to 60 in the mountains!