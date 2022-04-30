Warming up into May

It's been a gorgeous end to our work week!

Winds were calm, skies were sunny, and temperatures were comfortable!

Bakersfield had a high of 75, five degrees below the average high of 80, and 25 degrees cooler than the record of 100!

Speaking of records, we're now into triple digit season in Bakersfield.

Here's a fun fact: (and I use fun very loosely here) Friday marks the first of 161 days in a row with a record high of 100 or hotter.

Our record high doesn't fall back to 99 until October 7th!

Fortunately, we don't have any triple digits in sight.

Our weekend will be a little warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s, and we'll see a bigger warm toward the middle of next week, but even then we should stay around 90.

We're also tracking a bit of a cool down and a small rain chance Thursday into Friday!