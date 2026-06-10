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Warming up on Wednesday

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update June 10, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. Temperatures begin to climb this afternoon as high pressure builds in. Expect that summer-feel to last through the weekend.

Bakersfield will be warm today with a high of 95, but that is the coolest high we have for the next seven days.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect on Thursday for the entire San Joaquin Valley, west side hills, and Kern River Valley. It remains in place through Saturday.

Bakersfield will be at or above 100 through Sunday. The KRV will push 100 degrees, and even the mountains will be around 90 degrees.

Although the desert is not included in the Heat Advisory, they will still be very hot. 102-105 is expected in the desert starting today through the weekend.

Stay hydrated, stay cool, and check in on heat sensitive neighbors!

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

06/10/2026

Sunny

96° / 71°

1%

Thursday

06/11/2026

Sunny

104° / 73°

0%

Friday

06/12/2026

Sunny

105° / 74°

0%

Saturday

06/13/2026

Sunny

104° / 73°

0%

Sunday

06/14/2026

Sunny

103° / 72°

0%

Monday

06/15/2026

Sunny

102° / 73°

0%

Tuesday

06/16/2026

Sunny

102° / 74°

0%

Wednesday

06/17/2026

Sunny

101° / 71°

0%