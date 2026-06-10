Warming up on Wednesday

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. Temperatures begin to climb this afternoon as high pressure builds in. Expect that summer-feel to last through the weekend.

Bakersfield will be warm today with a high of 95, but that is the coolest high we have for the next seven days.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect on Thursday for the entire San Joaquin Valley, west side hills, and Kern River Valley. It remains in place through Saturday.

Bakersfield will be at or above 100 through Sunday. The KRV will push 100 degrees, and even the mountains will be around 90 degrees.

Although the desert is not included in the Heat Advisory, they will still be very hot. 102-105 is expected in the desert starting today through the weekend.

Stay hydrated, stay cool, and check in on heat sensitive neighbors!

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