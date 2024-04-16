Warming up this week

We're coming off a cool, rainy weekend here in Kern County.

Bakersfield picked up 0.55" of rain, putting us at 6.73" for the water year, which is above our yearly average of 6.36"!

The rain kept the temperature down to 59° on Sunday.

Bakersfield warmed up to 66° on Monday, and temperatures will keep climbing this week.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 77°, and we should break 80° by Wednesday.

From there highs will still be in the 80s through the weekend, so it looks like this coming weekend will be just about the polar opposite of the weekend we just wrapped up!



