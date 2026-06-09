Warming up this week

Bakersfield hit 91° on Monday, which is near average for this time of year, but warmer weather is on the way.

It won't arrive Tuesday, though.

Near average highs are expected again, with temperatures ranging from the 70s in the mountains, to near 90° in the Valley.

Desert areas will continue to contend with strong winds.

Temperatures will warm on Wednesday, and be much warmer for Thursday and Friday.

By the end of the week triple digits are likely in the Valley, and even mountain towns will be around 90°.

The hottest parts of the desert could exceed 105°!

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