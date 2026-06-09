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Warming up this week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update June 8th, 2026
Posted

Bakersfield hit 91° on Monday, which is near average for this time of year, but warmer weather is on the way.

It won't arrive Tuesday, though.

Near average highs are expected again, with temperatures ranging from the 70s in the mountains, to near 90° in the Valley.

Desert areas will continue to contend with strong winds.

Temperatures will warm on Wednesday, and be much warmer for Thursday and Friday.

By the end of the week triple digits are likely in the Valley, and even mountain towns will be around 90°.

The hottest parts of the desert could exceed 105°!

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

06/08/2026

Clear

-° / 64°

2%

Tuesday

06/09/2026

Clear

89° / 66°

2%

Wednesday

06/10/2026

Clear

96° / 71°

0%

Thursday

06/11/2026

Clear

103° / 74°

0%

Friday

06/12/2026

Clear

105° / 75°

0%

Saturday

06/13/2026

Clear

104° / 74°

0%

Sunday

06/14/2026

Clear

102° / 72°

0%

Monday

06/15/2026

Clear

100° / 71°

0%