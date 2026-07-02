Warming up this weekend

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Temperatures slowly warm up through the weekend, and then stay hot through next week.

Our consistent weather pattern hangs on for one more day before a larger warming trend takes hold. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 92 on Thursday.

Temperatures will mostly be in the 70s in the mountains, 80s in the KRV, and 90s in the desert. Similar to the past few days, winds are set to pick up through the afternoon.

High pressure builds back in starting Friday and through the weekend. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 97 on the Fourth of July, and we're expecting to stay in the upper-90s to near 100 through next week.

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