Warming up this weekend; active weather early next week

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County. We have a brief warm up that is timed just right for the weekend.

Bakersfield will be in the upper-70s on Friday, and we warm back into the upper-80s this weekend. Sunday looks to be the warmest day with a forecast high of 88 degrees.

Winds will begin to calm down in the desert through Friday afternoon as the warming trend slowly kicks off. Desert neighborhoods will also be in the 80s this weekend. Mountain towns will be in the low-70s through the weekend, and the Kern River Valley will be in the high-70s.

Early next week, we're watching a storm system set to bring more rain chances our way. As it stands right now, we're watching next Tuesday for light rain and thunderstorm chances.

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