Warming up through Independence Day weekend

Good morning! Friday kicks off a warming trend that will take us not only through the weekend, but through next week. Expect upper-90s in Bakersfield for the holiday weekend.

Bakersfield's forecast high is 95 on Friday and 97 on Saturday the 4th. For context, 97 is also the average high in the valley for early July.

The Kern River Valley will be in the mid-90s this holiday weekend. Mountain communities around 4,000 feet will be in the 80s this weekend. Warmer temperatures around 100 degrees will be felt in the desert.

Eastern Kern County mountain and desert towns have a bit of wind this weekend with gusts 25-30 mph. Given how dry we've been, please follow local burn bans and firework restrictions this weekend as fire danger will be elevated.

Have a safe and happy 4th of July weekend! Remember to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and be safe.

Extended forecast models hint at a bigger warm up next weekend, so we are monitoring that as it approaches.

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