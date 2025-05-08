Warming up Thursday, but all eyes are on Saturday to bring the heat

Happy Thursday, Kern County. Temperatures continue to rise into the day as high pressure builds into the southwest.

Afternoon temperatures on Thursday range from mid-to-upper 70s in the mountains, 80s in the KRV, and 90s in the valley and desert. By Saturday, the valley and parts of the desert have a good chance at our first triple digit day of the year—the warmest temps we've felt so far in 2025.

Just as quickly as the heat arrives, though, that summer weather pattern gets pushed out early next week and temperatures drop yet again. It's a familiar pattern we've seen so far this spring. We warm up for a few days, then we cool back down.

If you are sensitive to heat, take care of yourself over the next few days and stay hydrated.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

