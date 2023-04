We're going to be warming up soon!

Bakersfield hit only 66° on Wednesday, well below the season average of 77°.

Thursday will be below average too, but a little more comfortable, with a high of 71°.

Temperatures will soar from there, though.

A strong area of high pressure will build in off the coast on Friday, sending the high in Bakersfield close to 80°!

That's just the beginning of a warm stretch, weekend highs will top 80°, and highs in the 80s will last through most of next week.