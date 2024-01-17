Watching for both rain and fog overnight

Rain is back in the forecast!

The first wave will arrive late tonight as a cold front moves into Kern.

We expect only light rain, mainly after midnight.

Valley totals will likely be around a tenth of an inch.

Before the rain arrives it will be possible for areas of dense fog to form.

However once the cold front arrives it will help mix up the atmosphere, and should limit any additional fog formation.

Looking further into the week fog will be concern once again Wednesday night and Thursday night as high pressure builds back in.

If the fog holds off, we'll be in for very nice temperatures late this week, with a shot at hitting 70° by Friday!

Temperatures then fall back a bit into the weekend, as another chance of rain arrives.

