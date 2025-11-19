Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Watching for fog overnight, more rain on Thursday

Thursday's rain looks lighter than our past few storms.
Tuesday was a much clearer, calmer day than the past several.

As skies continue to clear into Tuesday night, temperatures are expected to fall quickly.

This means areas of dense fog will be possible by Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory.

Looking ahead, we're tracking more rain in the forecast.

Rain is on track to move into Kern County on Thursday.

This round of rain does not look to be as heavy as our past few, but could still bring around 0.10" to the Valley.

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

11/18/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 46°

7%

Wednesday

11/19/2025

Mostly Cloudy

62° / 47°

6%

Thursday

11/20/2025

Showers

55° / 46°

54%

Friday

11/21/2025

Partly Cloudy

59° / 45°

7%

Saturday

11/22/2025

Mostly Clear

65° / 45°

6%

Sunday

11/23/2025

Mostly Clear

64° / 46°

6%

Monday

11/24/2025

Mostly Clear

64° / 46°

12%

Tuesday

11/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

61° / 45°

7%