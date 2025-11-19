Watching for fog overnight, more rain on Thursday

Tuesday was a much clearer, calmer day than the past several.

As skies continue to clear into Tuesday night, temperatures are expected to fall quickly.

This means areas of dense fog will be possible by Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory.

Looking ahead, we're tracking more rain in the forecast.

Rain is on track to move into Kern County on Thursday.

This round of rain does not look to be as heavy as our past few, but could still bring around 0.10" to the Valley.

