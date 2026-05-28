Watching for more rain chances Thursday before we dry out and heat up this weekend

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Another cool day is expected with minor rain chances. The valley has the best chance for scattered rain through Thursday afternoon and evening.

The late season storm continues to impact our weather this Thursday. Another mild afternoon is expected county-wide, and we're watching the skies for scattered showers.

The best chance for rain is the window of time between the early afternoon and late evening. Scattered rain showers are expected to arrive in northwest Kern, near the Lost Hills area, early this afternoon.

Scattered showers are likely in the valley through around sunset on Thursday. The latest forecast models favor the south end of the valley, near Delano, McFarland, and Wasco, for the best chance of rain. Watch the skies and check the radar before heading out the door, and grab a jacket or an umbrella to be prepared.

We could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain, with locally higher totals possible.

We also have a slight chance for a thunderstorm this afternoon. If we do see one develop, that could bring brief heavy down pours, gusty winds, and, of course, thunder and lightning chances. If you hear thunder, seek shelter or go inside.

We are drying out by Friday and heating up through the weekend. We expect Bakersfield to be back in the 90s by Monday.

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