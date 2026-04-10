Watching the weekend forecast for showers and cooling temperatures

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County. We're monitoring rain chances this weekend, but the timing looks to work in our favor.

The weekend won't be a total washout. A pop up shower is possible Friday afternoon, but no widespread rain is likely. Most of Saturday looks to be dry, but once the sun sets on Saturday night, our rain chances increase.

The most widespread rain is expected to fall late Saturday night through Sunday morning. During the daylight hours of Sunday, scattered showers are possible, but less widespread than the overnight rain chances.

Temperatures will cool significantly by Sunday once we're behind that cold front. Bakersfield will likely be in the 60s on Sunday and Monday. Mountain towns will be even cooler with highs in the low-50s by Sunday.

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