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Watching weekend rain chances

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update April 22, 2026
Posted

Calm weather is expected for the next 48 hours.

We're tracking dry conditions, lighter winds, and comfortable temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

That may change this weekend.

A weak storm system moving in brings a chance for rain, especially on Saturday.

At this point widespread heavy rain doesn't look likely, but scattered showers will likely develop.

Temperatures will drop this weekend too, and winds will pick up.

Following the weekend storm, we'll be keeping an eye on another weak system Tuesday into Wednesday.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

04/22/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 49°

5%

Thursday

04/23/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 52°

0%

Friday

04/24/2026

Partly Cloudy

81° / 53°

0%

Saturday

04/25/2026

Showers Late

70° / 52°

35%

Sunday

04/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

71° / 51°

3%

Monday

04/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

75° / 51°

3%

Tuesday

04/28/2026

Showers Early

77° / 55°

41%

Wednesday

04/29/2026

Partly Cloudy

78° / 56°

7%