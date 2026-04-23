Watching weekend rain chances

Calm weather is expected for the next 48 hours.

We're tracking dry conditions, lighter winds, and comfortable temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

That may change this weekend.

A weak storm system moving in brings a chance for rain, especially on Saturday.

At this point widespread heavy rain doesn't look likely, but scattered showers will likely develop.

Temperatures will drop this weekend too, and winds will pick up.

Following the weekend storm, we'll be keeping an eye on another weak system Tuesday into Wednesday.

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