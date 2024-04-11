Watch Now
We have a rare weather pattern upon us with temps peaking today and dropping by twenty degrees this weekend

High pressure bringing unseasonable heat to the region followed by rain chances.
4-11.png
23ABC
4-11.png
4-111 mnt.png
Posted at 6:10 AM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 09:10:05-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — A warming trend continues across central California under the influence of a ridge of high pressure over the west coast.

Today will be around 3 to 6 degrees warmer than Wednesday with highs in the San Joaquin Valley topping out around 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Probabilities for high temperatures of at least 85 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley this afternoon are around 60 to 90 percent.

Our forecast high today is 88 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and stay cool.

