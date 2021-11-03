Weak cold front arrives Thursday

It was finally foggy in Kern County early Wednesday.

Fog has shown up in our weather models ever since it rained a few weeks back, but hasn't really formed until now.

Fog will once again be possible Wednesday night into early Thursday in the Valley.

That's one of a few things we'll be tracking for Thursday.

A weak cold front is forecast to sweep through Kern County late Thursday afternoon.

This brings more cloud cover, some stronger winds, and slightly cooler temperatures to the forecast.

We won't see much moisture with this cold front, maybe enough to squeeze out some showers in the foothills, but the majority of Kern County will stay dry.

From there, are next rain chance will be early next week, but models are still going back and forth on whether that system will actually bring rain this far south.

For now we'll keep it at a 20% chance for rain Monday into Tuesday.