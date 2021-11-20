Watch
Weak system brings cooler, cloudier weather

Temperatures fall into the lower 60s in the Valley
Posted at 4:23 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 19:23:40-05

Skies have been very hazy Friday, with air quality verging on the unhealthy range.

Fortunately, we should see some small improvements there as we head into the weekend.

An upper level trough moving through should supply us with at least a little bit of fresher air.

Still, air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Skies will be fairly cloudy, with highs struggling to hit 60 in the Valley.

We may have some areas of patchy fog too.

Looking ahead we're still tracking a small chance for rain Tuesday into Wednesday, but skies look to clear by Thanksgiving!

