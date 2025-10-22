Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weak system brings cooler weather, slight rain chances

23ABC Evening weather update October 21, 2025
Posted

Change is on the way to Kern County!

An approaching weather system is bringing cooler temperatures, stronger winds, and even a slight chance for rain.

Let's start with the rain.

Widespread rain is not expected with this system, but scattered very light showers are possible Tuesday evening.

Additional showers and even a stray thunderstorm are possible Wednesday.

Most of the rain will stay to our north, but there's 10% to 20% chance here in Kern.

Even if you miss out on the rain, you'll notice the cooler temperatures.

Highs are set to drop around 10 degrees countywide.

That means highs as cool as the 50s in our mountain areas, and upper 60s to lower 70s in the Valley.

Stronger winds are expected too, but that will mainly be in an issue in our desert areas, where gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are possible.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

10/21/2025

Showers Early

-° / 59°

37%

Wednesday

10/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

73° / 57°

6%

Thursday

10/23/2025

Clear

73° / 54°

5%

Friday

10/24/2025

Mostly Clear

78° / 54°

5%

Saturday

10/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

75° / 55°

12%

Sunday

10/26/2025

Mostly Clear

71° / 53°

3%

Monday

10/27/2025

Clear

72° / 51°

3%

Tuesday

10/28/2025

Clear

74° / 54°

3%