Weak system brings cooler weather, slight rain chances

Change is on the way to Kern County!

An approaching weather system is bringing cooler temperatures, stronger winds, and even a slight chance for rain.

Let's start with the rain.

Widespread rain is not expected with this system, but scattered very light showers are possible Tuesday evening.

Additional showers and even a stray thunderstorm are possible Wednesday.

Most of the rain will stay to our north, but there's 10% to 20% chance here in Kern.

Even if you miss out on the rain, you'll notice the cooler temperatures.

Highs are set to drop around 10 degrees countywide.

That means highs as cool as the 50s in our mountain areas, and upper 60s to lower 70s in the Valley.

Stronger winds are expected too, but that will mainly be in an issue in our desert areas, where gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are possible.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

