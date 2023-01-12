Weather briefly calming down

It was mostly dry in Kern County on Wednesday!

Only a little drizzle was seen on radar in the afternoon, with little to no rain measured.

Thursday will be dry, too, but with some gusty downsloping winds flowing into the Valley.

That will keep Valley temperatures warm, in the mid 60s.

Our next rain chance will come Friday, but it looks to be only a small chance of light rain.

Heavier rain is expected Saturday.

Rain will be widespread across Kern, but it doesn't look as bad as our past storm.

Rain totals should become more clear by Thursday.

After Saturday, yet another round of rain looks likely.

This next round would arrive Monday into Tuesday, but models aren't entire clear on the path of that storm yet.

There's still a lot to watch for over the next 7 days!